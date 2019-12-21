DeSalvo Nets Hat Trick In 6-4 Win Over Orlando

The Solar Bears took the initial lead 4:38 into the first when Tristin Langan scored on a redirect in front of the net to make it 1-0.Minutes later, DeSalvo had a dominant shift and took over the game, scoring twice in just 32 seconds to give the Rays a 2-1 advantage. His first strike of the night came at 8:20, while his second was a wrister from the right circle that snuck past Orlando netminder Zachary Fucale at 8:52. Both markers came with assists by Cooper and Novak.