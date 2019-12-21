Family holds vigil, seeking answers in 16-year-old’s suspicious death

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - A family in Beaufort County is still pleading for answers more than a month-and-a-half after their loved one’s suspicious death.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they found the body of a teen, later identified as 16-year-old Marcus Graves, at Grays Hill Boat Landing on Nov. 1. Investigators say his age is one reason they consider his death suspicious.
The coroner's office ordered a forensic autopsy to be performed at MUSC to help determine the cause and manner of Graves' death, but that examination did not provide either a clear cause or a clear manner of death.
On Friday, family and friends held a candlelight vigil as a way to say that they're still remembering Graves. Community members wrote messages on a makeshift memorial for him.
His mother, Shantay Odom, stated that he was cutting grass to raise money for those in need, and she has since decided to collect donations as a way to continue his work.
"Once he passed I decided to just pick up where he left off. We will forever keep his name alive," Odom said.
The Christmas donations were given to Hopeful Horizons, a children’s advocacy, domestic violence, and rape crisis center.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ryan Garst at 843-255-3426 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
