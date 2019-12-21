FLASH FLOOD WATCH Sunday night into Monday

High tides peak Monday around 5:30 am. At this time onshore winds and heavy rain could drive the tides higher and cause low-lying areas to flood. It will be a good idea to clear out any drainage systems in you yard and move your car to higher grounds if you live in a spot that floods easily. Continue to check in with the Live 5 Weather team before heading out Monday. A few showers from the back edge of the storm will pass through Christmas Eve morning before clearing by by the afternoon. Highs Christmas will beak near 70 degrees under a mix of sun & clouds.