FLASH FLOOD WATCH Sunday night into Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday. More widespread rain should arrive tomorrow afternoon. The heaviest rain should fall overnight Sunday and into Monday morning. Most areas will pick up at least 2″ of rain, but some areas could see 5″ or more. Depending on how quickly and where we see this rain fall. Flash flooding could be an issue. There is a flash flood watch in effect for Sunday night into Monday.
High tides peak Monday around 5:30 am. At this time onshore winds and heavy rain could drive the tides higher and cause low-lying areas to flood. It will be a good idea to clear out any drainage systems in you yard and move your car to higher grounds if you live in a spot that floods easily. Continue to check in with the Live 5 Weather team before heading out Monday. A few showers from the back edge of the storm will pass through Christmas Eve morning before clearing by by the afternoon. Highs Christmas will beak near 70 degrees under a mix of sun & clouds.
TOMORROW: Not as cool windy & wet; HIGH: 55.
MONDAY: Heavy rain & gusty winds; HIGH: 63.
CHRISTMAS EVE: Scattered rain and not as cool; HIGH: 67.
CHRISTMAS: Mild with sun & clouds; HIGH: 69.
Meteorologist Stephanie Sine
