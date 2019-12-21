Funeral for S.C. high school legend ‘Radio’ set for Saturday

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - The man who became a fixture at an Upstate high school and whose friendship with the school’s football coach inspired a motion picture will be laid to rest Saturday in Anderson.
Hundreds of people attended the visitation of T.L. Hanna High School legend James “Radio” Kennedy Friday night.
Funeral services for Kennedy are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Anderson Civic Center.
Kennedy, 73, was taken to Hospice of the Upstate in Anderson County on Dec. 14 and passed away early Sunday morning. He was hospitalized in early December and was treated for pancreatitis, along with ongoing diabetes and kidney issues.
Radio has been associated with the T.L. Hanna football program for decades after showing up on the field as a teenager in the mid-1960s and seemingly always had a transister radio in his hand.
In 1964, former T.L. Hanna football coach Harold Jones befriended Radio. The story of their friendship was the subject of the film “Radio” in 2003.
Condolence cards can be sent to P.O. Box 802 Anderson, SC 29622 C/O coach Harold Jones.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.