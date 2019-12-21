Hospitality shelter opens Saturday for meals, showers and haircuts

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A monthly hospitality shelter is opening its doors Saturday for several hours to people in need.
The Hibben Hospitality Shelter is located at 690 Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant.
The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. The shelter opens monthly on the third Saturday of the month to assist people in need. The shelter is not offering an overnight stay for guests.
Guests will be provided with a free meal, haircut, shower, and a food bag to go. Towels, washcloths, soap, shampoo, and toiletries are furnished.
A limited quantity of clothing and footwear will be available.
A Hibben bus will pick up guests in Downtown Charleston starting at 10:10 a.m. at Huger Street across from Taco Boy. It will then proceed to the Main Library on Calhoun Street, Marion Square at King Street, and the “For All of Us” Center at 529 Meeting St. The bus will then proceed to Mount Pleasant pick up points which includes ECCO on Six Mile Road before returning to Hibben UMC about 11:15 a.m.
Guests will be returned after the Hospitality event. The bus will make as many trips as necessary to pick up all of the guests waiting at these locations.
Any guests arriving early must wait outside until the hospitality crew gives them approval to enter at approximately 10:45 a.m. Note that all bags are examined, and prohibited items removed.
