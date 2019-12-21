Victim identified in deadly holiday party shooting at Lexington business

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred Friday night during a holiday party at a Lexington business.
Wesley J. Warren-Camp, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting after sustaining injuries to his upper body.
Lexington Police Department says the shooting occurred during a holiday party at Southern Dreams Realty located at 102 Gantt St. in Lexington.
Officials were dispatched to the scene around 11:36 p.m. on Dec. 20 after receiving a call about the shooting. Upon arrival, officers with LPD found Warren-Camp shot and lying on the ground in the parking lot of the business.
Witnesses say Warren-Camp and another man had gotten into a fight that ended with Warren-Camp being fatally shot.
LPD is being assisted in this investigation by SLED and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding this death investigation is asked to contact Detective Smith at 803-358-7262.
Those with information can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers in the following ways:
PHONE TIP – Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372.)
WEB TIP – Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip.”
MOBILE TIP – Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become available.
