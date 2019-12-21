N. Charleston groups holding food giveaways Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While the holidays are a time filled with celebrations, for people struggling to put food on the table, it can be a challenge.
That’s why several organizations in North Charleston are giving out free food for families in need Saturday.
One of the organizations pitching in is Park Circle Cares. The group will be giving out food starting at 10 a.m. at Union Baptist Church on Piggly Wiggly Drive in North Charleston. All you have to do is show up to take home healthy food for your and your family.
Also in North Charleston, Greater Mount Zion Church will be distributing food at 10 a.m. until noon. The church is located on West Montague Avenue. You’ll need to go to the building at the back of the church for food pick-up.
Another organization in North Charleston is inviting you to come out, kick back and take a break. The Christmas Giveaway runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Baptist Educational Center on Jacksonville Road. You can bring the kids and enjoy free hot dogs, snacks and drinks. There will also be a free bike raffle for kids.
