SC university raises over $25k in donations for basketball coach in ICU after pregame stroke

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Support is pouring out from around the South Carolina basketball community for a college coach still recovering from a medical scare.
Coker University Men’s Basketball Head Coach Jarred Merrill is still in ICU after suffering a stroke in the team’s locker room before a game against the College of Charleston on December 8. The school took to Twitter this week to update the coach’s condition.
“The outpouring of support for Coach Merrill and his family has been overwhelming and they are thankful for the prayers and support during this recovery period,” the school wrote in a statement.
A GoFundMe.com account circulating on line is collecting money to help ‘offset some of the medical bills, but also cover any travelling expenses for him, his wife and their three children’. Users have donated $25,925 in the five days since the link has been active.
“While he is facing an uphill battle in the rehabilitation process, Coach Merrill is very resilient, and we are prayerful that he will be able to return to his duties as a husband, father and coach,” the donation site reads.
Click here for link to donations page.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.