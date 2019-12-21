8-year-old girl wakes up family during house fire

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WTOC) - An 8-year-old girl is being called a hero after she alerted her family that their house was on fire.
"I'm thankful that the good Lord woke Carly up to come wake us up because we all could have been burned,” mother and homeowner Molly Guinn said.
Carly was asleep before she woke up in fear.
"I thought she was dreaming or that I was dreaming until I walked into her room and saw flames coming out of her ceiling,” Guinn said.
Now debris and smoke covered walls are what's left after the fire ravaged through the house late Wednesday night.
"The ceiling started falling in, it was burning, and smoke was all in the house,” Molly said.
For more than a year this house, their home, has been a place to play, create memories and spend holidays in. And as Guinn takes her ornaments off the tree, she said, “Lost, but thankful we're alive.”
Alive, she says, because of Carly who has now been named a hero.
Fire officials say the fire started in the attic, and that it had been smoldering for two to three hours. But not everything was destroyed.
The bedroom is where Carly first smelled smoke and then ran out to tell her parents before her ceiling fell down. But the one thing left behind, not touched or burnt is a Bible.
Guinn says her holiday isn't ruined, in fact, she says she thinks this one will be even better because of the overwhelming amount of love and support the family has already been given.
"The community is helping, the churches, the schools and where I work. We have a lot of help,” she said.
With her strong faith, Carly believes God was right by her side.
Guinn says the family plans to move to a new house. That night, something she says went beyond the physical damage and into a bad memory for them all, especially little Carly.
"It's hit her a lot, but I think she's going to be alright. I know she's going to be alright."
The Hazlehurst Fire Department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.
