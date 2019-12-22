Berkeley County Sheriffs Office using decoy car to patrol for parking lot pirates

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - This weekend, deputies in Berkeley County are on the lookout for people that may use the busy shopping season to steal gifts from parked cars.
They are using a decoy truck to hopefully deter thieves from picking in people's cars.
"We've been having some increase in vehicle break-ins. People like to steal out of the cars, especially when they see gifts," detective Damien Smith said. "So we're trying a lot of different proactive approaches."
For years, the sheriff’s office has been placing dozens of decoy packages to catch grinches stealing from porches.
But this is the first year they decided to patrol parking lots undercover.
“The concept behind that is we’d much rather have them steal our packages that are empty boxes, than other people’s packages that they spent hard-earned money on,” Smith said.
Shoppers agreed, saying they feel the operation acts as a deterrent to wandering eyes.
"I really think it's good," Melanie Dandridge said. "That will cut down on some of the people actually looking into windows to actually stealing stuff. I think its a really good idea."
As of Saturday, deputies have not caught anyone yet with the decoy car, but detectives say they’re on the lookout and hope to continue the operation for years to come during the holidays.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.