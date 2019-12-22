Cougars Head Into The Holidays With 73-61 Victory Over SC State

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Grant Riller scored 18 points as College of Charleston heads into the holidays with a 73-61 non-conference victory over South Carolina State on Saturday night at TD Arena.
Jaylen McManus was also in double figures for the Cougars (6-6) with 13 points. The win ended a two-game skid after close losses to Richmond and No. 25-ranked VCU.
Charleston led 44-31 at halftime and all 11 players who checked into the game contribute in the scoring column including Sam Miller (9), Jaylen Richard (7) and Osinachi Smart (7).
The Cougars led by as many as 21 points after a Miller dunk, 59-38, with 12:37 remaining in regulation. South Carolina State’s leading scorer and rebounder Damani Applewhite had 19 points for the Bulldogs (4-7) in their sixth-straight road loss of the season.
The Cougars will take a few days off and open up conference play after the holiday break at Drexel on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. (ET) in Philadelphia, Pa.