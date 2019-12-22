Deputies investigating shots fired in James Island neighborhood

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say two homes and a vehicle were struck by gunfire Saturday night on James Island.
No injuries were reported in the incident, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Jeffery Road, he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
