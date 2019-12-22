Early barrage, five in double figures power Bucs to win Saturday night

RICHMOND, Ky. – Five players finished the night in double figures, but a near triple-double from All-Big South guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. led the way as Charleston Southern downed Eastern Kentucky 76-69 Saturday night.
Fleming sat at nine points, five rebounds and six assists at the break and took over early in the second half finishing the night with 20 points, 11 boards and seven assists to go along with two blocks to help seal a win.
Charleston Southern (5-6) shot the lights out early knocking down 18 of their first 26 shots and seven of 12 from deep to create a 12-point margin over the home Colonels (3-9) at the break.
Sitting at a 14-all tie after both teams traded early buckets, the Bucs went on an 18-4 run to break the game open and led by as much as 16 before fending-off an Eastern Kentucky run over the closing moments.
CSU enters the Christmas holiday break at 3-1 in December and winners in four of their past five contests behind Fleming’s third double-double of the season and a season-high five Bucs in double figures.