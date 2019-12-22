FIRST ALERT: Flooding expected from heavy rain Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A flash flood watch in effect through Tuesday morning for much of South Carolina ahead of a strong coastal low that will deliver periods of heavy rain beginning Sunday.
In the Lowcountry, the watch includes Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort, Williamsburg, Georgetown, Allendale, Jasper, and Hampton Counties.
The system will track across the southeast Sunday and Monday, Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.
“This is a strong storm for this time of year and we can expect heavy rainfall, gusty winds and some flooding,” Walsh said.
Flood potential will be highest on Monday morning with a 6.2-foot tide at approximately 5:48 a.m.
Rainfall totals are expected to total between 4 to 6 inches of rain for most of the Lowcountry. But some models predict rainfall totals could reach nearly 7 inches in Charleston, nearly 8 inches in North Charleston. Isolated areas could see more than 8 inches of rainfall, Meteorologist Danielle Prinz said.
The highest rainfall totals are expected in the Tri-County area.
The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday as a First Alert Weather Day because of the risk for flooding.
The Charleston Fire Department posted a reminder to drivers that they should not drive around any posted barricades at flooded roads. Just 12 inches of water can sweep a car off the road, the post states.
A wind advisory is in effect for coastal counties.
Wind speeds could reach 15 to 25 mph with gusts of up to 30 to 35 mph inland and 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph near the coast.
This could lead to downed trees, especially given the expected wet ground conditions. Isolated power outages could also occur. Higher winds on elevated bridges.
A High Surf Advisory is also in effect as waves breaking at the beaches could reach 5-8 feet. Dangerous surf conditions are expected and significant beach erosion is possible.
Walsh said the rains should clear out by Tuesday morning. The Christmas Day forecast will be sunny and warm with a high near 70, he said.
