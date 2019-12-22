Flood threat increases: Storm to impact Lowcountry tonight and tomorrow; Record rainfall possible

The intensity of the rain should pick up overnight and throughout the day tomorrow. Most areas will get 4 - 6″ of rain, but it’s possible some areas could get well above this mark. Both the Euro and GFS model are showing values near 11″. Heavy rain during high tides tomorrow morning would cause widespread flooding to low-lying areas, especially in Downtown Charleston. High tides is around 5:30 am in the Charleston Harbor. Avoid Downtown during this time. Winds may gust to around 20 mph tonight and then strengthen overnight through tomorrow morning. Some gusts could approach 30 - 35 mph. Stay off the roadways as much as possible tomorrow and avoid the waterway.