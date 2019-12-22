Flood threat increases: Storm to impact Lowcountry tonight and tomorrow; Record rainfall possible

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm is quickly expanding across the southeast and will increase the rain chances throughout the day. Expect a repeat of yesterday with cloudy skies and chilly temperatures that may struggle to top out in the upper 50s. A few showers are possible early this afternoon, but more widespread rain is possible late this afternoon and this evening. When all is said and done the amount of rain received today, tomorrow and early Tuesday could put this month in the running for one of the wettest Decembers on record.
The intensity of the rain should pick up overnight and throughout the day tomorrow. Most areas will get 4 - 6″ of rain, but it’s possible some areas could get well above this mark. Both the Euro and GFS model are showing values near 11″. Heavy rain during high tides tomorrow morning would cause widespread flooding to low-lying areas, especially in Downtown Charleston. High tides is around 5:30 am in the Charleston Harbor. Avoid Downtown during this time. Winds may gust to around 20 mph tonight and then strengthen overnight through tomorrow morning. Some gusts could approach 30 - 35 mph. Stay off the roadways as much as possible tomorrow and avoid the waterway.
Sunshine will return Christmas Eve after the chance for morning rain. A comfortable and mostly sunny Christmas is ahead with highs approaching the 70s. A stretch of warmth is in store for the last week of December.
TODAY: Overcast, increasing rain chance: HIGH: 57.
TONIGHT: Heavy rain at times, gusts: 15 - 20 mph; LOW: 51.
TOMORROW: Widespread, heavy rain with flood threat; HIGH: 67.
CHRISTMAS EVE: AM showers, afternoon sunshine; HIGH: 68.
CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny and comfortable; HIGH: 69.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.