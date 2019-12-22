Florence County deputies capture escaped inmate

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County inmate is back in custody after deputies said he escaped Sunday afternoon.
Authorities said 21-year-old Bryce Wayne Altman from Johnsonville managed to escape around 1:30 p.m. from the Florence County Detention Center.
He was arrested on Friday and faces several charges including burglary and breach of trust with fraudulent intent.
Deputies searched an area near Friendfield Road from Highway 52 to Francis Marion Road and along Lynches River. People in the area were asked to lock all windows and doors and shelter in place until further notice.
Sheriff Billy Barnes announced just after 3 p.m. that Altman was back in custody and that all neighbors could resume normal activities.
It’s not clear where Altman was found or if he’ll face additional charges.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.