Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 19 rebounds and the Utah Jazz defeated the Charlotte Hornets 114-107 for their fifth straight victory. Donovan Mitchell added 20 points for the Jazz. Joe Ingles had 14 points including two pivotal 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Jazz coach Quin Snyder was ejected midway though the fourth quarter after arguing for a foul call. Terry Rozier had 29 points and Devonte Graham added 22 points for Charlotte.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist in the third period, Chris Dreidger stopped 42 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2. Brian Boyle, Evgenii Dadanov, and Noel Acciari also scored for the Panthers, who won their third straight. Driedger won for the second time in three starts this season. Nino Niederreiter and Lucas Wallmark scored for Carolina, which lost in regulation for the first time in eight games. Petr Mrazek finished with 18 saves.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Darrynton Evans' 157 yards and one touchdown rushing helped No. 20 Appalachian State defeat UAB 31-17 in the New Orleans Bowl. The Mountaineers scored twice in the third quarter on fumbles by each team's quarterback. Evans ran 31 yards for his TD after scooping up Zac Thomas fumble on fourth-and-1. Appalachian State linebacker Trey Cobb returned a UAB QB Tyler Johnston's fumble 24 yards for a score. The game marked the head coaching debut for Appalachian State's Shawn Clark. He took over after Eli Drinkwitz was hired by Missouri earlier this month.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jon Teske scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half, and No. 14 Michigan cruised past Presbyterian 86-44 despite losing Isaiah Livers early to an apparent injury. The Wolverines snapped a two-game losing streak and took full advantage of an easier spot on the schedule. Michigan raced out to a 17-4 advantage and led 38-15 at halftime. Livers went up for a dunk attempt and missed early in the first half, drawing a foul in the process. He walked around looking gimpy and holding his left leg. After making two free throws, he left the game. Michigan described the injury as a muscle strain. Owen McCormack led Presbyterian (2-10) with 10 points.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Armando Bacot had 15 and 12 rebounds, Anthony Harris added 14 points and North Carolina ended a rare four-game losing streak by beating UCLA 74-64 in the CBS Sports Classic. The Tar Heels led by 13 at halftime, went more than five minutes without a field goal to start the second half and pulled away late to end their first four-game losing streak nine years. The Bruins overcame a turnover-filled first half with a big run to pull within one early in the second half, but never made it all the way back from the early hole.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest scored the final 10 points, holding off North Carolina A&T 76-64 in a game between two schools barely 30 miles apart. Chaundee Brown scored 25 points for the Demon Deacons (7-5). Ronald Jackson scored 16 points and guard Fred Cleveland added 15 points off the bench. The Aggies made 8 of 17 3-pointers, but struggled at the foul line and committed 20 turnovers.