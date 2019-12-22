Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one woman was shot to death and a man was wounded early Sunday morning.
Police responded at approximately 1:39 a.m. to the 2900 block of Meeting Street in North Charleston, where they found two shooting victims, an incident report states.
EMS took the female victim to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. A male victim was wounded in the shoulder, the report states.
The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
