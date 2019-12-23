Clemson falls to Yale 54-45

In the first half, Clemson scored 16 of its 19 points in the paint and was credited with forcing nine Yale turnovers. However, the Bulldogs shot 43.5 percent from the floor and sported a 24-19 advantage at halftime. The Tigers came out firing to start the second half, manufacturing a 6-0 run that provided them with the lead. Later in the half, a 10-0 Clemson run resulted in the Tigers going up 38-36 at the 8:55 mark. Yale was able to shake off a scoreless drought that lasted over 4 1/2 minutes after that, and the Bulldogs pulled away from the Tigers down the stretch.