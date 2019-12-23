Despite Strong Second Half, Bulldogs Fall at NC State

QUOTABLES FROM COACH BAUCOM "We just needed to get closer to the rim (in the first half). The first half, we didn't pierce the dome nearly enough, took some shots a little farther out than we normally like for them to take, but I'm proud of the guys for making the adjustments. I thought the second half, after the first minute, I thought we played really well, a lot more aggressive, came up with a lot more 50-50 balls, made some shots, which allows you to set pressure and allows you to force them into turnovers more. Coach Keatts has a very good team, and Markell Johnson had a triple-double, which isn't easy to do no matter the opponent. He's easily the best point guard we've faced so far, and I thought that (Rudy Fitzgibbons, III) and Tyson did an awesome job on him with as many ball screens as they put us in. I was pleased with our defense and they hit a bit of a prayer there at the end to make it 20, but I'm just really proud of the guys' effort, especially there in the second half."