Neighbor saves 2-year-old from Dorchester Co. house fire

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A neighbor is being credited with safely rescuing a 2-year-old boy from a burning house Saturday in Dorchester County.
The fire Saturday morning heavily damaged the home on Wild Goose Trail in the Drakesborough subdivision near Summerville, Dorchester County spokesperson Tiffany Norton said.
Krystal McManigal says she was in her backyard doing yard work when she saw black smoke coming out of her neighbor’s house.
“At first, I thought it was just a small kitchen fire,” McManigal said Monday. “Then I looked over and saw way too much smoke, somebody was calling for help.”
McManigal says she grabbed her small fire extinguisher and ran over to the house. She saw two kids on the awning outside the second floor window.
“It was the daughter and the two-year-old. They were coughing, there was lots of smoke. I just told her to just give me the baby. I got the baby down and there I was trying to get her down,” McManigal said. “At that time I asked her who else was inside the house. She said it was her stepfather and her other brother I think.”
McManigal kept trying to figure out a way to get the older child down safely.
“Her stepdad helped her down, we got the little boy over to the neighbors for safety, we made sure 911 was called,” she said.
No one was seriously injured in the fire.
Fire victim Tara Henry is thankful that her family members are alive and also thankful that the neighborhood has rallied around them.
“We were just ready to spend time as a family on our home and just enjoy the holidays and just to have this happen, it kind of puts everything in perspective. But it’s also caused us to have to rethink what we’re gonna do, how we’re gonna do it," Henry said.
Dorchester County Fire Rescue and Summerville Fire Rescue responded to the fire at approximately 10:41 a.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Dorchester County EMS also responded.
Norton says fire investigators determined the fire started in the garage and was caused by an electrical outlet in the ceiling of the garage.
Dorchester County Fire Chief, Tres Atkinson reminds residents to ensure they have, working, lifesaving smoke alarms in their residence. All Dorchester County residents can request a free smoke alarm be installed in their home by completing the online request form and/or by contacting Dorchester County Fire Rescue at 843-563-0214.
A Facebook page has been set up to help Tara Kwan’s family. If you would like to donate you can click on this link. https://www.facebook.com/donate/582132505918374/582165542581737/
