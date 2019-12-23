Eastside community project to install cameras receives major donation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community leaders on Charleston’s eastside have a goal to install 150 cameras on houses in the neighborhood to curb crime.
But that goal is coming much sooner after a generous donation.
Pastor Matthew Rivers, along with multiple community members, started raising money to buy the cameras more than a month ago after a string of violent crime, including several murders.
“Now our goal is to get out in the community and get these cameras installed,” Rivers said. “But not just get the cameras installed, but also find a common ground in the community that we can all work together on.”
This week, community leaders installed the first batch of cameras on more than 20 houses with funds they raised.
News of the project spread to the mayor’s office, the police department and to businessman Robert Doran who decided to gift the community with 100 more doorbell and floodlight cameras for homeowners.
That’s a $20,000 price tag.
“It really bothered me a lot, all of the violence that’s going on up here,” Doran said. “If you’re going to commit a crime on the eastside, you’re going to get caught. So that’s the beginning.”
Eastside resident Megan Flower said she’s encouraged that her neighbors want to work together to solve the ongoing issue.
“Picture or video is worth 1,000 words,” Flower said. “So we as residents are being able to feel like we can take some control of helping things get better. We will do whatever we need to make this a safe neighborhood.”
With security cameras, people can register their information with the Charleston Police Department to share videos and help catch criminals.
“It’s a resource that we can call upon, and people can volunteer that,” Police Chief Luther Reynolds said. “They can be participants keeping our city safe, and it’s working. There’s a lot of people that have already signed up.”
Rivers said the the new cameras bring a new hope for a safer eastside.
“This was not born out of the fangs of hate,” Rivers said. “But out of love and out of the halls of justice. That is the bottom line for this.”
