FIRST ALERT: Flood Watch - Rain Overnight, Clearing Out Tuesday for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong storm system is moving to our south and pumping in all the wet weather causing us the flooding and heavy rainfall. This storm will move east and drier air will build in behind it. Look for showers overnight and into the morning before drier air moves in and sunshine returns by lunch Tuesday. High pressure will take over for Christmas Day and lots of sunshine is expected with highs in the mid 60′s. Look for more sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs near 70.