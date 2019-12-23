Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters joins Volvo Car Open field

Clijsters made her tennis debut in 1997 and rose to prominence in 1999 when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon as a qualifier in her first Grand Slam at just 16 years old. She reached her first Grand Slam final at the 2001 French Open and went on to become World No. 1 in 2003. She captured her first Grand Slam title in 2005 at the US Open.