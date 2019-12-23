Group pays it forward with $700 tip at Upstate restaurant

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A group of 10 people chipped in to pay it forward for an Upstate waitress in Anderson.
The group ate breakfast Saturday morning at Eggs Up Grill in Anderson. When it came time to pay, she handed the table a bill for $120. The group of close friends added a $700 tip.
Brian, who asked we not use his last name, organized the gesture. He said he saw a Facebook post that inspired him to pass along a good deed to the mother of two.
“She started crying and she was immediately thankful,” said Brian. “She hugged everybody at the table, went to every one of us, made sure she said she was thankful. It felt good. We called it the reason for the season, that’s what this is all about, is the reason we’re supposed to be doing this,” said Brian.
The server declined to go on camera. Her co-worker, Kelsey Livingston, saw it all unfold.
“I went up and gave her a hug because I was so happy for her cause, you know, everybody needs a little extra sometimes and it was just awesome to see her get that,” she said.
Brian said he didn’t want to publicize the donation, but hopes it inspires other people to pay it forward ahead of the holiday season.
“It ain’t about buying somebody a gift, it’s about making sure everybody’s together and taken care of,” he said.
The server said she gifted some of the money to her co-workers in the kitchen. She said she wanted to thank them for their role at the restaurant.
