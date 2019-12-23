Harris Teeter along Bees Ferry set to open in first quarter of 2020, other businesses and restaurants to follow

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple restaurants, shops and a grocery store will be opening in the next several months in West Ashley.
If you’ve driven along Bees Ferry Road, you’ve likely seen the new shopping center under construction between West Ashley Circle and Grand Oaks Boulevard.
Harris Teeter is the anchor store.
According to Avison Young, the commercial real estate company handling this project, move in is going quickly and they expect the grocery store to open in the first quarter of 2020.
Those who live in the area, like Valeria Orr, are ready for it to open.
"When we moved here we knew the Harris Teeter was coming," Orr said. "We're very excited and looking forward to the development."
According to Vitre Stephens, the Senior Vice President for Avison Young, 90% of the spaces are already leased.
"This area is growing leaps and bounds and this was really needed," Stephens said. "Even before we had a signed lease with Harris Teeter, people knew about it and we had such a demand. Only having three spaces left to lease says a lot."
The businesses and restaurants that are expected to go into the shopping center include Eggs Up Grill, Agaves Mexican Cantina, Fire Asian Grill, Bates Insurance, Great Clips, Pink Polish Nail Salon, Sunshine Spirits and Premiere Eye Care.
Stephens also confirmed they are in the middle of working on a lease with Steel City Pizza.
"We would love a sub restaurant," Stephens said. "We have a couple of other restaurant spaces that we would love to have. We would also love like a pack and ship type place."
Those who live there would like to see those spaces be filled with local restaurants and businesses.
"Some local stuff would be great like local restaurants, not chains," Orr said. "We live in Charleston so we're definitely not looking to eat at chain restaurants. We're looking for the small businesses - that's pretty much it."
Right now, the spaces that are already leased are being turned over to the respective businesses. Stephens added it can take between three and five months for the specific construction to be finished so we're looking at at the first and second quarter of next year for the businesses and restaurants to open.
Dave Mantek, Avison Young’s vice president, confirmed a Starbucks will also be in the area across Grand Oaks Boulevard next to the Blue Water convenience store and gas station.
