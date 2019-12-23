Holiday waste collection schedules in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you are wondering when your holiday trash will be picked up, check out our list of links and details below.
Summerville
If the normal pickup day falls on one of these [holidays], the pickup will be the next day.
Goose Creek
All trash scheduled to be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 1 will be collected on Thursday, Jan. 2. The rest of the week will be unchanged.
James Island Public Service District
No service Tuesday or Wednesday; Tuesday roll-cart scheduled for Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday roll-cart scheduled for Friday. Note: schedule may differ from previous years.
Mt. Pleasant
Monday and Tuesday normal. Wednesday and Thursday collections are delayed one day.
Berkeley County
The Berkeley County Landfill and all convenience centers will be closed December 24th and December 25th, and will resume normal operations on December 26th.
City of Charleston-
Residential Garbage and Trash Collection: The week of December 23rd collections will occur on a three-day delay.
West Ashley Outside I-526 and John’s Island: Normal on Monday and Tuesday. No collection on Christmas; will resume on the 26th with a one-day delay of schedules.
Cainhoy and Daniel Island: Normal schedule for collections.
Click here to see normal service days.
Charleston - Countywide Residents (Hollywood, West Ashley, Johns Island, North Charleston, James Island, Folly Beach, Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, Mt. Pleasant)
Monday and Tuesday are normal. Wednesday and Thursday collections will be delayed one day.
Charleston - Downtown Residents
Monday and Tuesday are normal. Wednesday collection will be delayed one day.
Dorchester County
Convenience Sites will be closed on Christmas Day. Click here for more information and hours.
Moncks Corner
Holidays will cause a one day delay in waste removal services from Republic Services
North Charleston (City limits and the North Charleston District)
Tuesday is normal. No collection on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. One day delays.
