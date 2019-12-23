Holiday waste collection schedules in the Lowcountry

By Carter Coyle | December 23, 2019 at 4:27 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 4:27 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you are wondering when your holiday trash will be picked up, check out our list of links and details below.

If you are curious about an area not listed, email Carter Coyle at CCoyle@Live5news.com.

Summerville

If the normal pickup day falls on one of these [holidays], the pickup will be the next day.

Goose Creek

All trash scheduled to be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 1 will be collected on Thursday, Jan. 2. The rest of the week will be unchanged.

James Island Public Service District

No service Tuesday or Wednesday; Tuesday roll-cart scheduled for Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday roll-cart scheduled for Friday. Note: schedule may differ from previous years.

Mt. Pleasant

Monday and Tuesday normal. Wednesday and Thursday collections are delayed one day.

Berkeley County

The Berkeley County Landfill and all convenience centers will be closed December 24th and December 25th, and will resume normal operations on December 26th.

City of Charleston-

Residential Garbage and Trash Collection: The week of December 23rd collections will occur on a three-day delay.

West Ashley Outside I-526 and John’s Island: Normal on Monday and Tuesday. No collection on Christmas; will resume on the 26th with a one-day delay of schedules.

Cainhoy and Daniel Island: Normal schedule for collections.

Click here to see normal service days.

Charleston - Countywide Residents (Hollywood, West Ashley, Johns Island, North Charleston, James Island, Folly Beach, Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, Mt. Pleasant)

Click here to see map and calendar of holiday changes.

Monday and Tuesday are normal. Wednesday and Thursday collections will be delayed one day.

Charleston - Downtown Residents

Click here to see map and calendar of holiday changes.

Monday and Tuesday are normal. Wednesday collection will be delayed one day.

Dorchester County

Convenience Sites will be closed on Christmas Day. Click here for more information and hours.

Moncks Corner

Holidays will cause a one day delay in waste removal services from Republic Services

North Charleston (City limits and the North Charleston District)

Tuesday is normal. No collection on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. One day delays.

