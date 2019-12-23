One dead, another injured in three-vehicle accident in Berkeley County

By Live 5 Web Staff | December 23, 2019 at 3:15 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 6:13 PM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead and another injured following a three-vehicle accident in Berkeley County on Monday morning.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said 63-year-old Debra C. Jennings of Summerville died at the scene.

Highway Patrol officials say it happened in the area of Highway 17-A and Poplar Branch Drive.

According to authorities, a 2014 Ford Fiesta was travelling northbound on the highway when it crossed a paved median and struck a 2015 Dodge Charger.

The Fiesta then struck a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer head-on.

SCHP officials say all occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Fiesta died as a result of the crash, and the driver of the Mountaineer was transported to a local hospital.

