One dead, another injured in three-vehicle accident in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead and another injured following a three-vehicle accident in Berkeley County on Monday morning.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said 63-year-old Debra C. Jennings of Summerville died at the scene.
Highway Patrol officials say it happened in the area of Highway 17-A and Poplar Branch Drive.
According to authorities, a 2014 Ford Fiesta was travelling northbound on the highway when it crossed a paved median and struck a 2015 Dodge Charger.
The Fiesta then struck a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer head-on.
SCHP officials say all occupants were wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the Fiesta died as a result of the crash, and the driver of the Mountaineer was transported to a local hospital.
