Police arrest second suspect in N. Charleston shooting that left one dead, another injured

VIDEO: Police arrest second suspect in N. Charleston shooting that left one dead, another injured
By Live 5 Web Staff | December 23, 2019 at 6:40 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 8:42 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston investigators have arrested a second suspect for a shooting this past weekend that left a woman dead and a man injured.

Authorities arrested Michael Tiven Bolton who has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Bolton has a bond hearing on Tuesday morning.

Officers have already arrested Michael C. Whitlock Jr. of Goose Creek who also faces the same charges.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 38-year-old Shaquanna Matthews of North Charleston died at MUSC from a gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting happened outside the Suburban Lodge on Meeting Street around 1:39 a.m. on Sunday.

Newly released court documents say Whitlock confessed to the shooting and fired 14 shots into a crowd.

EMS took the female victim to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

The male victim was wounded in the shoulder.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.