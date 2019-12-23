Police arrest second suspect in N. Charleston shooting that left one dead, another injured

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston investigators have arrested a second suspect for a shooting this past weekend that left a woman dead and a man injured.
Authorities arrested Michael Tiven Bolton who has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Bolton has a bond hearing on Tuesday morning.
Officers have already arrested Michael C. Whitlock Jr. of Goose Creek who also faces the same charges.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 38-year-old Shaquanna Matthews of North Charleston died at MUSC from a gunshot wound.
Police say the shooting happened outside the Suburban Lodge on Meeting Street around 1:39 a.m. on Sunday.
Newly released court documents say Whitlock confessed to the shooting and fired 14 shots into a crowd.
EMS took the female victim to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.
The male victim was wounded in the shoulder.
