SC father accused of hitting child’s head against a wall, throwing him into furniture

GREENVILLE, SC (WYFF) - A South Carolina man has been arrested and charged for abusing his child in Greenville County, police say.
Justin Lee Campbell, a spokesperson with the City of Simpsonville , said Ashton Robert Clark, 20, was arrested on Saturday.
A police report states the father hit his child's head against a wall twice and threw him against two separate pieces of furniture.
The child was taken to Prisma Health Hospital with severe injuries, officials said.
Clark is charged with abuse to inflict great bodily injury upon a child, according to Campbell.
Authorities said Clark was given a bond of $25,000 and taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.
