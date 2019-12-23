Thieves steal ammo, taser and tactical vest from Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicles

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after thieves stole ammunition, a taser and a tactical vest from two Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office vehicles at two different apartment complexes in Summerville.
The first break-in was reported around 7:16 a.m. on Monday at the Waters Edge apartment complex on Dorchester Road where someone went through a sheriff’s office unmarked vehicle.
The victim, identified as a detective, told the officer that someone entered his Ford Explorer and took a tactical vest containing soft body armor panels with gear and a Velcro “Sheriff” patch on the front and back panels.
The detective also said a taser, a Streamlight Stinger LED and spare keys to the vehicle were also taken. The detective believed that the theft occurred between 11 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday.
According to a report, the detective said there were no signs of forced entry and all the doors were unlocked. The detective said that the battery for the vehicle’s key fob was running low so he believed the vehicle did not lock Sunday night.
The second vehicle break-in was reported at 12:48 a.m. on Monday at the Summerville Station apartments on old Trolley Road and involved a marked sheriff’s office vehicle with its windows smashed out.
The responding officer met with the victim who said he heard a “pop” outside and looked out and saw two male subjects at his patrol vehicle reaching inside it through the broken windows.
The victim said he grabbed his flashlight and his gun and ran outside to confront the suspects who ran and fled into a white 4-door sedan.
A report states the suspects were attempting to remove a portable battery jump box from the rear seat when they were confronted. The victim described the suspects as black males wearing all black clothing and hoodies with the hoods over their heads.
According to investigators, the only items missing were two 30 round rifle magazines which were fully loaded.
Officers searching the area also located a white Ford Fusion with its passenger front window smashed out.
If you have any information you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
