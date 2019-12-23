Two suspects sought in fatal shooting at Lowcountry church parking lot

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are searching for two suspects following a fatal shooting at a Lowcountry church parking lot in Beaufort County.
Officials with the Bluffton Police Department say the shooting happened at 2:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the Lord Lutheran Church off Buckwalter Parkway.
According to police, the victim is a man, and the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.
The public is asked to avoid the area for the next several hours while investigators process the scene.
“Police are currently looking for two suspects who fled on foot,” Bluffton police said."There is no reason to believe there is a threat to the general public."
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim once next of kin is notified.
If anyone has any information about the shooting you are urged to call the Bluffton Police Department Tip Line at (843) 706-4560 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
