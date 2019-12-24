Berlin G. Myers extension set to break ground in 2020

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic around Summerville may be one step closer to improving in the new year.
Commission chair for the South Carolina Department of Transportation, Robby Robbins, said the goal is to break ground on the Berlin G. Myers Parkway extension project in 2020.
In 2015, the State Infrastructure Bank approved millions of dollars to go to the project.
It was expected to begin in 2016 and be done by 2019, but several issues caused hold-ups. One of those issues was stricter permit policies by the Army Corps of Engineers.
“The biggest Christmas present I’m getting is moving forward on the Berlin Myers Parkway extension,” Robbins said. “We are desperately in need of a way to connect the northern side of town to the southern part of town.”
The goal is to connect Berlin G. Myers Parkway to Boone Hill Road to alleviate traffic on Main Road.
The extension is expected to cost $118 million. Money has come from the State Infrastructure Bank and the Dorchester County one-cent sales tax.
There will be a public meeting about the project on January 23, 2020.
