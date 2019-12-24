Blood Connection hosting 2 Christmas Eve blood drives

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Blood Connection hopes that while you're out finishing up your Christmas shopping Tuesday, you'll make time to save a life.
The group is holding a pair of blood drives on Christmas Eve.
You can give blood in North Charleston at the Walmart at 4920 Centre Pointe Dr, near Tanger Outlet.
You can also give blood at the Chick-Fil-A Ashley Crossing at 2013 Magwood Dr. in West Ashley.
Both drives are happening between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
You can click the link to schedule an appointment at either location:
Every whole blood donation has the power to save up to three lives, the organization says.
