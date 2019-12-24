Several communities record more than 6 inches of rainfall in 48 hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal flood warning for multiple counties expired Tuesday morning, but a high surf advisory will continue for Charleston County as the final impacts of a major rainmaker diminish.
The National Weather Service said large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet are possible in the surf zone, and say the high surf advisory will remain in effect for Charleston County until 1 p.m.
The coastal flood warning for Charleston, Beaufort and Coastal Colleton Counties expired at 9 a.m. because of significant saltwater inundation that was expected to make some roads impassable.
The backend of a massive rainmaker continued to dump rain over the Lowcountry before moving out Tuesday morning, causing ponding and some street closures in downtown Charleston.
Several Lowcountry communities recorded more than six inches of rain in 48 hours:
- James Island: 10.01 inches
- Downtown: 7.59 inches
- Kiawah Island: 7.19 inches
- Johns Island: 7.16 inches
- Isle of Palms: 6.44 inches
- Mount Pleasant: 6.43 inches
City of Charleston leaders were monitoring again roadways for the possibility of flooding Tuesday morning. A portion of the Crosstown was impassible in both directions for a few hours Tuesday morning. But as of shortly after 9 a.m., police said the floodwaters were receding slowly, adding that one lane was open in both directions on the Crosstown.
As of noon, police said the following roads remained closed because of flooding:
- ALL LANES CLOSED: Broad Street between Rutledge and Ashley
- ALL LANES CLOSED: Gordon Street at 12th Street
- ALL LANES CLOSED: President Street at Line Street
A flash flood watch for Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Beaufort and Tidal Berkeley Counties expired at 7 a.m.
Late Monday night, Dominion Energy officials said around 1,200 customers, mostly along the coast and in Charleston County, were without power because of weather-related causes like trees on lines. As of Tuesday morning, the map showed about 200 still without power, mostly in the West Ashley and Folly Beach areas.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the storm will move east and drier air will build in behind it.
Look for showers Monday night and into Tuesday morning before drier air moves in and sunshine returns by lunch Tuesday.
“High pressure will take over for Christmas Day and lots of sunshine is expected with highs in the mid 60′s,” Walsh said."Look for more sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs near 70."
There is also a risk for shallow coastal flooding around high tide Wednesday morning.
