Last-minute shoppers: Here’s when stores close on Christmas Eve!

Most grocery stores and shopping malls will close by 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but a handful of stores will be open a bit longer. (Source: Pexels)
By Chaunte' Turner, Patrick Phillips, and Thomas Gruel | December 24, 2019 at 8:49 AM EST - Updated December 24 at 9:02 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you haven’t finished checking everyone off of your Christmas shopping list or still have a few items you need to purchase for Wednesday’s Christmas feast, here are store hours you’ll need to know about.

Most malls in the area will close on Christmas Eve by 6 p.m. That means the countdown is on for any procrastinators.

Christmas Eve Hours:

  • Northwoods Mall - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Citadel Mall - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Mount Pleasant Towne Centre - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Tanger Outlets - 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Many large retailers are also closing by 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve Hours:

  • Barnes & Noble - Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Belk - Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Best Buy - Closes at 6 p.m.
  • BJ’s - Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Costco - Closes at 5 p.m.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods - Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Kohl’s - Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Marshall’s - Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Palmetto Moon - Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Sam’s Club - Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Target - Closes at 10 p.m.
  • Walmart - Closes at 6 p.m.

Most large grocery stores are closing by 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. But one store gives you an extra hour for any kitchen emergencies:

Christmas Eve Hours:

  • BI-LO - Closes at 8 p.m.
  • Food Lion - Closes at 7 p.m.
  • Harris Teeter - Closes at 7 p.m.
  • Lowes Foods - Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Publix - Closes at 7 p.m.
  • Trader Joe’s - Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Whole Foods - Closes at 6 p.m.

