Last-minute shoppers: Here’s when stores close on Christmas Eve!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you haven’t finished checking everyone off of your Christmas shopping list or still have a few items you need to purchase for Wednesday’s Christmas feast, here are store hours you’ll need to know about.
Most malls in the area will close on Christmas Eve by 6 p.m. That means the countdown is on for any procrastinators.
Christmas Eve Hours:
- Northwoods Mall - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Citadel Mall - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Mount Pleasant Towne Centre - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets - 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Many large retailers are also closing by 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Eve Hours:
- Barnes & Noble - Closes at 6 p.m.
- Belk - Closes at 6 p.m.
- Best Buy - Closes at 6 p.m.
- BJ’s - Closes at 6 p.m.
- Costco - Closes at 5 p.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods - Closes at 6 p.m.
- Kohl’s - Closes at 6 p.m.
- Marshall’s - Closes at 6 p.m.
- Palmetto Moon - Closes at 6 p.m.
- Sam’s Club - Closes at 6 p.m.
- Target - Closes at 10 p.m.
- Walmart - Closes at 6 p.m.
Most large grocery stores are closing by 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. But one store gives you an extra hour for any kitchen emergencies:
Christmas Eve Hours:
- BI-LO - Closes at 8 p.m.
- Food Lion - Closes at 7 p.m.
- Harris Teeter - Closes at 7 p.m.
- Lowes Foods - Closes at 6 p.m.
- Publix - Closes at 7 p.m.
- Trader Joe’s - Closes at 6 p.m.
- Whole Foods - Closes at 6 p.m.
