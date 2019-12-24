Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

TEACHER LAWSUIT
South Carolina teacher sues district over unpaid duties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina teacher is suing her former school district, saying she was required to provide gift baskets and work after school without being paid. Shannon Burgess' lawyer said he hopes to include all the teachers in the state if a federal court makes his case into a class-action lawsuit. Burgess says federal law exempts teachers from overtime rules only for educational duties. Burgess has sued the Cherokee County School District. The district's lawyer says a teacher's contract covers all activities at the school. Teacher groups are watching carefully. Unpaid extra work was one of the biggest complaints in public meetings this year.
FATAL SHOOTING
Teen charged with murder in killing of SC mom and young son
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A teenager has been charged in the killings of a mother and her 1-year-old son in South Carolina. Aiken County deputies say 18-year-old Thomas Anthony Henderson is charged with two counts of murder after the shooting on Dec. 17. He has not been arrested. Deputies say eight people were at 26-year-old Mel’lisha Jackson's Graniteville apartment when someone standing near a car outside started shooting. Authorities say the mother and son weren't the intended targets of the shooting, which was likely gang-related. A candlelight vigil to remember Jackson and her son has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bethlehem Baptist Church of Graniteville.
BC-SC-CHILD-KILLED-SHOOTING
Mom gets ready for 1st Christmas without slain 11-year-old
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman is preparing to spend her first Christmas without her 11-year-old daughter, who was killed this summer when their home was peppered with dozens of bullets. Mershella Rice tells the Anderson Independent-Mail that she knows Ja'Naiya Scott would've asked for a mannequin for the holiday. It's something she always wanted. Rice says Ja'Naiya dreamed of styling the mannequin's hair and one day owning her own cosmetology business. Ja'Naiya also dreamed of being a lawyer. Rice said her daughter had life all planned out, but "she didn't get to live it."
TATTOO PARLOR SHOOTING
Man dies in shooting at South Carolina tattoo shop
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 25-year-old man was shot to death outside a South Carolina tattoo parlor. Spartanburg County deputies say the gunman is talking to investigators after the Monday afternoon shooting in Spartanburg, No charges have been filed as the investigation continues. The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said Christopher Devon Fowler died at the hospital shortly after the shooting at Inkredible Tattoos. Investigators didn't release the gunman's name or say what led to the shooting. Witnesses at the strip mall where the tattoo shop is located told WSPA-TV they saw two men arguing and then fighting before hearing several gunshots.
BC-WEST GEORGIA-PRESIDENT
South Carolina educator to lead University of West Georgia
CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — A South Carolina educator will be the next president of the University of West Georgia. The Georgia Board of Regents voted on Monday to name Brendan Kelly as president of the 13,000-student public university in Carrollton. Kelly is now leader of the University of South Carolina Upstate and will start work in Georgia on April 1. Kelly had been named the sole finalist last week. Kelly has been chancellor of the South Carolina campus in Spartanburg since 2017. He served briefly as interim president of the entire University of South Carolina earlier this year.
SHOOTING AFTER FUNERAL
Man killed during gathering after gunshot victim's funeral
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old man was shot and killed by gang members in South Carolina during a gathering after the funeral of a different victim of gunfire. Columbia Police say Keon Tucker was part of a group of people gathered in a road Saturday night when officers on patrol heard gunshots. Authorities say many in the group had attended the funeral of 26-year-old Calvin Recardo Bryant Jr. Richland County deputies are investigating Bryant's shooting death the weekend before. No arrests have been made.