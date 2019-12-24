One case of mumps confirmed at Kiawah Island Resort, DHEC says

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed one case of mumps for someone associated with Kiawah Island Resort.
Employees of the resort have been instructed on how to restrict the mumps from being spread further, resort spokesman Bryan Hunter said.
DHEC could not provide details on the person’s association with the resort because of privacy restrictions.
Mumps is a contagious viral illness that occurs worldwide and is spread by contact with saliva respiratory tract droplets of a sick person. Mumps is preventable.
Symptoms typically begin 14-18 days after exposure to the virus. Many people feel tired and achy, have a fever, and swollen salivary glands on the side of the face, usually below and in front of the ear.
However, about one-third of those infected do not experience salivary gland swelling.
The College of Charleston has recently been dealing with a mumps outbreak on campus. At last report, the total number of cases reported there had reached 75.
