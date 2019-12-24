Police: Injuries reported following argument at Charleston hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Injuries have been reported following an argument at a Charleston hospital Monday night.
Charleston police say there was a heated argument between family members at Roper Hospital which led someone to take out what appeared to be a butter knife.
According to police, a number of people then suffered superficial injuries. CPD officials say the individuals injured are believed to be a part of the family members who were arguing.
“There is no known danger to the community at large at this time,” Charleston police said."Officers are on scene collecting additional information and searching for the suspect."
