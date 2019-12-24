Seizing money and assets to fund law enforcement efforts

One case he worked on involved a man pulled over on the interstate. “Over $40,000 was taken from a vehicle pulled on I-95 and the person was not actually charged with any criminal charge. But they still went forward with the civil forfeiture and due to lack of documentation, all that money was gone. So it can as small as a few hundred dollars up to tens of thousands of dollars that come into play even though someone’s not actually convicted of any criminal activity.”