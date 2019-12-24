State pays South Carolina woman $300K after deadly crash in Colleton County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina woman involved in a Christmas Eve crash five years ago has been paid out $300,000 by the state's Insurance Reserve Fund.
Kalissa Hampton and Devante Harmon were riding with Charlie Hampton, IV along Interstate 95 on December 24, 2014. According to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Kalissa Hampton’s estate, the car hit a pool of water, lost control and crashed into a tree near mile marker 57 in Colleton County.
Everyone in the car survived the crash and got out of the vehicle to wait for help. Another car driving in the same direction also hit the water on the road and lost control. That car crashed in three people outside the car. Harmon died from his injuries.
The suit alleges the Department of Transportation contracted work on the same section of I-95 where the accident occurred. It claims SCDOT failed to maintain the roadway and proper drainage, failed to repair dangerous conditions, and failed to keep the roadway safe.
The state’s insurance reserve fund paid out $300,000 to Kalissa Hampton’s estate.
