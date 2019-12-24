Sunshine returning for Christmas Eve and Christmas day!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Early morning rain will quickly end as the storm system that has plagued us for days finally moves out! Drier, sunnier weather is ahead and it begins today. Clouds will give way to sunshine here on our Christmas Eve with breezy conditions to continue through the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. We’ll cool down a bit tonight under a clear sky. Temperatures will start out Christmas in the low 40s for most. A dry Christmas afternoon is expected with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.