Annual ‘Birthday Party 4 Jesus’ kicks off Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A yearly holiday tradition to support the community kicks off at The Citadel's Hagood Stadium on Christmas morning.
The 8th annual Birthday Party 4 Jesus celebrates Christmas and provides help to those in need. The event is sponsored by Without Walls Ministry, with the help of area churches, business and volunteers.
People who need a little assistance this season can pick up free groceries, coats, blankets and clothing. They can even get a free haircut.
Children ages 4 to 12 who come will get a free bike while supplies last!
Again this is free and open to the public to enjoy music, activities and food.
For more information on the event, visit www.birthdayparty4jesus.org or call 843-568-8962.
It starts at 11 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m.
