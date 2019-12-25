Charleston Animal Society delivers furry friends for Christmas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Families across Charleston were gifted with cats and dogs from the Charleston Animal Society on Christmas Day.
The furry new additions to the family were brought straight to their door with the help of volunteers and Hendrick Automotive to make the homecoming even more special.
Nine cats and dogs greeted the families as they were opening presents and having breakfast in their Christmas pajamas.
Families were both surprised and excited to receive these new additions to their homes.
For one family, they say after losing their dog last Fall, this present will always hold a special place in their hearts.
“This is definitely the most important part of our Christmas, that we have opened up our home to this dog,” said Stacie Gregory, one of the adopting families. “He is just going to continue to bless us for sure. And hopefully we will bless him as well.”
In the last two weeks, the Charleston Animal Society has found homes for more than 150 cats and dogs.
