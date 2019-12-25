DHEC closes shellfish harvesting statewide due to excessive rainfall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said they have closed all shellfish harvesting beds statewide due to excessive rainfall.
According to a press release, the closure went into effect at sunset on Tuesday.
“The harvesting areas will be evaluated and reopen once water quality data indicate bacteria levels are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting,” said Mike Pearson, manager of DHEC’s Shellfish Sanitation Section.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.