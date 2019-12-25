2 displaced by Christmas morning fire in N. Charleston

A fire at a North Charleston apartment on Christmas morning displaced one adult and one child, fire officials say. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | December 25, 2019 at 11:39 AM EST - Updated December 25 at 11:41 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Firefighters say a Christmas morning fire at an apartment building displaced an adult and a child.

The fire was reported at 6:18 a.m. in the 1200 block of Sumner Avenue, according to Charleston County dispatchers.

North Charleston Fire Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh said the fire happened inside one unit and no injuries were reported.

North Charleston Firefighters, North Charleston Police and a crew from Dominion Energy were on the scene at the Filbin Creek Apartments.

Investigators were still working to determine a cause of the fire, Julazadeh said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

