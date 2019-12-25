Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields may not be fully healthy when the second-ranked Buckeyes face No. 3 Clemson this weekend in the Fiesta Bowl. Fields says his left knee is only 80 to 85% heading into the College Football Playoff semifinal in Glendale, Arizona. He plans to wear a small brace during the game and brought a larger one in case anything happens. Fields aggravated a previous injury on Nov. 3 and again the following week when a teammate rolled into his knee. The winner of Saturday's game will face No. 1 LSU or No. 4 Oklahoma in the national title game Jan. 13 in New Orleans.