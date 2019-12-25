Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

NEW YORK (AP) — Elizabeth Spencer, a grande dame of Southern literature who bravely navigated between the Jim Crow past and open-ended present in her novels and stories including the celebrated novella "Light In the Piazza," has died. Playwright Craig Lucas, who adapted “Light In the Piazza” for the stage, says Spencer died Sunday at her home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Her fiction mirrored the travels of her life, moving from the American South to Europe and Canada and back again. "Light In the Piazza," first published in The New Yorker and released in book form in 1960, was an immediate critical favorite adapted into a 1962 movie and a Broadway musical that in 2006 won six Tonys.