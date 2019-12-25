The Lowcountry’s Top 10 Sports stories of 2019

#8. Bishop England wins 3rd straight baseball state title - The Bishop England baseball team completed one of the best runs in Lowcountry history winning their 3rd straight 3-A state title back in May beating Cresent with a walk-off walk in the deciding game 3. Clemson signee Geoffrey Gilbert was brilliant all season on the mound but it was his work at the plate that did it in this game. He’d have an RBI in the 6th and drew the bases-loaded walk in the 7th to help BE come back from down 3-1 in the next to last inning. “We had a lot of fight, we had a lot of not give up and it shows." Bishops head coach Mike Darnell said. "We found a way and that’s all that matters. There’s a horseshoe somewhere, I don’t know where it is but when we find it, I’m gonna keep it and maybe bet the house.”