One dead after truck goes into pond in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC/WMBF) - The driver of a pickup truck died Tuesday after the truck went into a pond along Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet.
The crash happened at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.
A 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling west on Bellamy Avenue veered off the left side of the road and into a pond, Collins said.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died in the crash.
Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District Chief Norman Knight said crews were not able to get to the vehicle because of the depth of the water so the Horry County Dive Team was called in.
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
